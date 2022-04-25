Mountain Everest 60 modular gaming keyboard

Computer peripheral designed company Mountain have launched their new compact 60% modular gaming keyboard this month in the form of the aptly named Everest 60. The compact design still provides all the essential functionality you require. “Contrasting its sleek and minimalistic exterior is a complex and sophisticated interior design, using multiple layers of foam and silicone to create a satisfying and muted sound profile.”

Pricing starts from £110 with the number pad module available priced at £35 and the Mineral Keycap Set available for £35. Mountain Linear 45, Tactile 55, Linear 45 Speed Switch Packs are also available as the 90x Mountain Switch priced at £30 and the 10x Mountain Switch priced at £40. Mountain also offers bundles in the form of the Everest 60 + Numpad: £145, Everest 60 + Mineral PBT Keycap set: £120 and Everest 60 + Numpad + Mineral PBT Keycap Set: £155.

“Featuring patent-pending designs, Everest 60 was created from the ground up to enable peak performance. When it comes to absolute mechanical keyboard bliss Everest 60 makes no compromises; featuring factory lubed MOUNTAIN switches, genuine lubed Cherry stabilizers, and sound dampening consisting of multiple layers of foam and silicone.

Condensed to 60%, Everest 60 comes with all the benefits of a small form factor, without sacrificing on crucial features such as arrow keys. Its compact shape makes room for your setup and offers unprecedented space for your gaming mouse to maneuver when your battles are getting tight.”

60 modular gaming keyboard

“The custom-made MOUNTAIN Linear 45 and Tactile 55 switches have been designed for smooth and quiet operation, making them ideal for gamers and professionals alike. Factory-lubed, these switches are a pleasure for eyes and ears. Everest 60 is happy to accept all other 3-pin plate-mounted or 5-pin PCB mounted switches.

No other keycap material offers the same rigidity, sturdiness, and durability as PBT. Matt textured and with translucent double-shot legends, they’ll never fade or become glossy over time. The era of glossy WASD keys has come to an end. The best-in-class Cherry plate-mounted stabilizers come factory-lubed and clipped for a rattle-free keyboard experience. Lubricated with Krytox GPL 205 Grade 0, these are the same stabilizers that received critical acclaim on the original Everest and are in a league of their own. Caring the selectors”

Source : Mountain

