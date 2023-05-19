Everatti Porsche ST inspired by 911 ST

Everatti has unveiled its latest EV, the Everatti Porsche ST which is inspired by Porsche 911 ST. The 911 ST was a lightweight version of the Porsche 911 produced in limited numbers from 1970 to 1971.

The new Everatti Porsche ST comes with a 62kWh battery pack and a range of electric motors that delivers 440 horsepower at the rear wheels, the car has 0 to 60 times in under 4 seconds.

Everrati Automotive Limited (Everrati™), the leading technology company specialising in the redefining and futureproofing of automotive icons through the integration of cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, has announced its latest redefined and electrified Porsche – a new addition inspired by the legendary 911 ST.

Building on Everrati’s leading portfolio of redefined classic Porsches, the new model pays homage to the ST, blending a stunning Porsche motorsport-inspired handbuilt body with a host of weight-saving measures and a bespoke, OEM-grade, state-of-the-art EV powertrain.

For this very special new addition to its line-up, Everrati has partnered with world-renowned specialist RS Werks, a Porsche restoration and customisation company based in Pennsylvania, USA, to ensure absolute attention to detail, with both overall weight and weight distribution targeted at as close to that of the original 911 ST. The agreement follows Everrati’s partnership with Aria Group, based in Irvine, California, which builds the firm’s 964-based models for the US and international market, underlining its strategy to forge relationships with the world’s best specialists where appropriate.

You can find out more information about the new Everatti Porsche ST over at the Everatti website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing.

