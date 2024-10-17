Germany Set to House Europe’s Most Advanced Quantum Computer

The EuroHPC Joint Undertaking (EuroHPC JU) has signed a monumental purchase agreement with IQM Quantum Computers, marking a significant step in Europe’s quest to become a global leader in quantum computing. Under this deal, IQM will deliver two cutting-edge Radiance quantum systems, boasting 54 qubits and 150 qubits, respectively.

These systems, set for delivery in 2025 and 2026, will be pivotal in executing quantum algorithms across various application domains, empowering researchers and industries across Europe. This quantum leap in computational power and capacity underscores Europe’s ambition to spearhead quantum research and innovation, with the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) serving as a critical hub.

IQM and EuroHPC: Shaping Europe’s Quantum Future

The deployment of these quantum systems will provide European scientists and researchers with early access to hybrid high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing (QC) workflows, thanks to the integration of the Munich Quantum Software Stack (MQSS). Such an effort will not only accelerate the region’s technological advancement but also position Europe at the forefront of quantum computing development.

Key Takeaways : EuroHPC JU has partnered with IQM Quantum Computers to deploy two advanced quantum systems with 54 qubits and 150 qubits by 2025 and 2026.

The systems will be integrated into the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) in Germany, part of Europe’s high-performance computing infrastructure.

These quantum systems will help accelerate research in fields that require quantum algorithms, fostering innovation in scientific and industrial applications.

LRZ is one of six European sites pioneering hybrid supercomputers accelerated by quantum technologies for EuroHPC JU.

In 2024, IQM and LRZ launched Germany’s first hybrid HPC-quantum computer, further solidifying their partnership.

The initiative cements Bavaria’s leading role in Europe’s quantum ecosystem.

The partnership emphasizes Europe’s commitment to market-ready quantum hardware and software development.

EuroHPC JU’s collaboration with IQM Quantum Computers exemplifies Europe’s growing ambition in quantum technology. The two Radiance quantum systems, featuring high-quality qubits and world-leading fidelities, are designed to tackle complex quantum algorithms, bringing unprecedented computational power to Europe. With a 54-qubit system expected by mid-2025 and a larger 150-qubit system by the end of 2026, these systems will be crucial for a wide array of applications, ranging from fundamental scientific research to industrial problem-solving.

The Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) in Garching, Germany, has been selected as the host for these advanced quantum systems. LRZ has been at the forefront of Europe’s supercomputing infrastructure and is now playing a critical role in the transition towards hybrid HPC-quantum computing. These hybrid systems combine traditional supercomputing power with quantum capabilities, allowing for faster processing of highly complex computations that would be impossible for classical computers alone.

What makes this integration particularly groundbreaking is the use of the Munich Quantum Software Stack (MQSS), which enables fully hybrid workflows between HPC and QC systems. This integration ensures that quantum computing can be seamlessly incorporated into existing HPC architectures, enabling European researchers to access cutting-edge quantum technology for various research applications. Starting in spring 2025, scientists and industries across Europe will be able to utilize these systems, marking a strategic milestone in Europe’s quantum computing journey.

LRZ: A Hub for European Quantum Innovation

The Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) is one of six European sites designated by EuroHPC JU to operate and develop hybrid supercomputers, accelerated by quantum technologies. Its pivotal role in the project underscores Germany’s leadership in high-performance and quantum computing. By hosting both the 54-qubit and 150-qubit systems, LRZ solidifies its standing as a key player in Europe’s quantum computing landscape.

This is not LRZ’s first foray into quantum technology. In the summer of 2024, LRZ and IQM collaborated to launch Germany’s first hybrid HPC-quantum computer, featuring a 20-qubit processor. This project was a significant milestone, laying the groundwork for larger and more advanced quantum systems. The new Radiance systems will build on this progress, providing researchers with even greater computational power and flexibility.

One of the strategic advantages of the early deployment at LRZ is its timing. As Europe continues to develop its quantum infrastructure, the early availability of these systems will allow researchers to begin using quantum technology even before the complete installation of the Euro-Q-Exa systems. This approach helps bridge the gap between research and practical application, ensuring that Europe remains competitive on the global quantum stage.

Driving Innovation and Collaboration Across Europe

The EuroHPC JU-IQM partnership is a shining example of pan-European collaboration, bringing together world-leading quantum technology and Europe’s foremost research institutions. Through this initiative, European scientists, researchers, and industrial users will have access to advanced quantum systems capable of transforming various fields, from materials science to cryptography and artificial intelligence.

Beyond the technological benefits, this partnership highlights the European commitment to developing a robust quantum ecosystem. EuroHPC JU and its national co-investors aim to position Europe as a pioneer in developing market-ready quantum hardware and software. This commitment is reflected in the significant investments in both quantum research and infrastructure, fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors to accelerate technological breakthroughs.

Leaders like Markus Blume, Bavarian State Minister for Science and the Arts, have praised the collaboration as a game-changer for Europe. “54 qubits doesn’t sound like much, but it is the gateway to a whole new universe,” Blume remarked, emphasizing the transformative potential of quantum computing for solving previously intractable problems.

IQM’s CEO, Dr. Jan Goetz, echoed this sentiment, noting that the integration of quantum computing with HPC resources across Europe is perfectly aligned with IQM’s long-term strategy. The deployment of these advanced systems will not only drive scientific discovery but also create new opportunities for industrial innovation and economic growth in Europe.

In summary, the EuroHPC JU-IQM partnership marks a watershed moment for quantum computing in Europe. By integrating quantum systems into the HPC infrastructure at LRZ, Europe is taking a major step towards becoming a global leader in quantum technology. The partnership will enable European researchers to push the boundaries of science and innovation, unlocking new possibilities for industries and society as a whole.



