Rigetti Novera QPU Quantum computer CPU processor launches

In the rapidly evolving world of quantum computing, Rigetti Computing, Inc. has taken a bold step forward with the introduction of their latest innovation, the Novera Quantum Processing Unit (QPU). This new 9-qubit processor is a testament to Rigetti’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in quantum technology. The Novera QPU emerges from the Ankaa-class architecture and is a product of the company’s own Fab-1 facility, highlighting their ability to not only design but also manufacture cutting-edge quantum devices.

The Novera QPU is tailored for researchers and professionals who are at the forefront of quantum computing exploration. With a price tag of $900,000, it offers these experts on-premise access to some of the most advanced quantum technology available today. This access allows users to delve into quantum computation right within their own institutions, opening up new possibilities for discovery and innovation.

At the heart of the Novera QPU is a 9-qubit chip arranged in a 3×3 grid. This chip features tunable transmons, which are a type of superconducting qubit known for their stability and coherence. Additionally, the Novera comes with a simpler 5-qubit chip designed specifically for honing single-qubit operations. The processor is complemented by a full suite of components including a puck, tower, shields, payload brackets, and signal conditioning devices, all of which work together to ensure the processor operates at its best.

But the Novera QPU quantum computer processor is more than a collection of hardware. It represents a gateway to the world of universal, gate-based quantum computing. The processor is engineered to assist in the creation and testing of hybrid quantum algorithms. It also supports critical research in areas such as error mitigation and quantum error correction, which are essential for the development of reliable quantum computing systems.

The Novera QPU is particularly beneficial for organizations that are working on developing components for the quantum computing stack. Its design ensures that it is compatible with standard commercial dilution refrigerators and control systems, which means it can be easily integrated into existing quantum computing setups without the need for extensive modifications.

With the launch of the Novera QPU, Rigetti Computing is reinforcing its role as a leader in the quantum computing industry. By providing a powerful and versatile processor, Rigetti is enabling the scientific community to take significant strides in quantum research and the development of practical applications. The Novera QPU is a step toward a future where quantum computing is more accessible and has the potential to unlock new capabilities across various fields of study and industry.

Quantum computing is a field that promises to transform the way we solve complex problems, from drug discovery to cryptography. The Novera QPU’s introduction is a clear signal that Rigetti Computing is not only participating in this transformation but is also actively facilitating it. As the quantum landscape continues to expand, tools like the Novera QPU will be at the forefront, helping to translate theoretical quantum advancements into tangible benefits for society. Rigetti’s latest offering is a significant contribution to the quantum community and a clear indication of the company’s dedication to advancing this exciting field.



