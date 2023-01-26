Elder Scrolls Online Necrom adds new Arcanist class and more

The development team at Bethesda responsible for the popular Elder Scrolls Online role-playing game has taken to the stage at Developer_Direct and during the ESO Global Reveal unveiled, The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom. The new update to the game will be arriving in a few months time and will be available to play from June 20, 2023 onwards. The update will be the biggest release for the US game during 2023 and brings with it a new class in the form of the Arcanist, as well as new zones, and a new storyline for players to enjoy.

The Arcanist has been created to enable players to master three new skill lines (Herald of the Tome, Curative Runeforms, and Apocryphal Soldier). Each new skill line draws from Oblivion to help you deal damage, support your allies, and absorb punishment. “As an Arcanist, you can call upon Runeblades, which launch Oblivion-empowered projectiles at your foes, or the Apocryphal Gate, which summons a portal to assist your party’s mobility“.

Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

“With the Arcanist’s new Crux system, you can use select Arcanist abilities to generate a new resource called Crux that you can then spend to empower other abilities. How you spend your Crux can make a big impact on the way you play your Arcanist, and those that take the time to truly master all the Lord of Knowledge’s gifts can become truly formidable.

“Necrom also introduces two new zones for you to explore. Situated along the eastern coast of mainland Morrowind, the Telvanni Peninsula is home to the mysterious mages of House Telvanni and the great city of Necrom. For the first time since The Elder Scrolls: Arena, you can walk the solemn streets of this Dark Elf spiritual center. In addition, this Chapter unveils Apocrypha, Hermaeus Mora’s realm of Oblivion. Do you dare venture deep into the Daedric Prince of Knowledge’s world to discover the mind-bending wonders of the Endless Library and even stranger locations?”

Source : XBox Wire





