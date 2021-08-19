Erazor ceramic blade electric shaver from $49

Erazor is a pocket sized electric shaver equipped with zirconium dioxide ceramic blades offering precise cutting and superior performance when compared to other blade materials. The stainless steel mesh of Erazor is just 0.05 mm offering a clean shave thanks to its 6600 RPM high-torque motor which is approximately 1.5 times faster than the speed of standard electric shavers, say the development team behind Erazor.

Approximately the same size as an egg the design incorporates a powerful motor, triple ceramic blade, and rechargeable battery offering a fantastically portable electric shaver that does not rust and offers 60 days of use from a single charge. “You do not need to recharge Erazor every time. In fact, you do not even need to recharge it every week! The motor we use is so efficient that it can shave for at least 60 days before requiring a recharge. Recharge can be done with any USB-C cable and completes in 2 hours. You may as well use it like a manual razor, since you won’t need to charge it on most trips anyway. (emergency charge, charge 3 mins for 10 mins usage)”

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Erazor campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Erazor ceramic blade electric shaver project view the promotional video below.

“Tired of replacing your razor? Diamond-sharp ceramic blades won’t go dull for years and stay clean & rust-free. Combined with ultra-thin mesh, Erazor will completely remove every hair beneath it. Quick recharge through USB-C. Erazor follows a minimalistic design, focusing on providing the best shaving experience with the smallest and lightest profile. We also believe a good shaver should always be ready to do their job.”

“With hardness exceeding even the best steel, it will stay razor-sharp for years without sharpening. Combined with 0.05mm ultra-thin stainless steel mesh and a 6600 RPM high-speed motor, Erazor will remove each hair from the root perfectly. The stubby shape of Erazor differs from others. It is tiny yet sturdy enough to withstand rough handling. You can simply throw it into your toiletries bag, and have it carried-on or checked-on for flight.”

“The ceramic blade has seen widespread use in precision cutting tasks. With its excellent physical and chemical properties, it is gaining popularity in the kitchen as cooking knives and scissors, as well as various surgical tools in the operating room. It is exceptionally sharp, long-lasting, and requires little care.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ceramic blade electric shaver, jump over to the official Erazor crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

