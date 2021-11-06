Erazor pocket ceramic electric shaver keeps you looking your best

The Erazor ceramic electric shaver is a great way to stay looking your best wherever you may be. The tiny portable shaver can easily fit in your pocket or EDC gadget bag and allows you to stay perfectly groomed thanks to its ceramic blades that stay sharp for years of use. The Erazor is now available from Indiegogo InDemand and has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 7000 backers.

The lightweight electric razor weighs just 68 g, is waterproof and can carry a charge for up to 60 days and is easily recharged when flat using the USB-C connection. Providing a close shave of just 0.05 mm thanks to its small yet powerful 6600 rpm electric motor.

Erazor ceramic electric shaver

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $93 or £69 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Tired of replacing your razor? Diamond-sharp ceramic blades won’t go dull for years and stay clean & rust-free. Combined with ultra-thin mesh, Erazor will completely remove every hair beneath it. Quick recharge through USB-C. Erazor uses zirconium dioxide ceramic blades. This material is used for precision cutting and is well known for its superior performance. With hardness exceeding even the best steel, it will stay razor-sharp for years without sharpening. Combined with 0.05mm ultra-thin stainless steel mesh and a 6600 RPM high-speed motor, Erazor will remove each hair from the root perfectly.”

If the Erazor campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Erazor pocket ceramic electric shaver project checkout the promotional video below.

“Erazor follows a minimalistic design, focusing on providing the best shaving experience with the smallest and lightest profile. We also believe a good shaver should always be ready to do their job. The stubby shape of Erazor differs from others. It is tiny yet sturdy enough to withstand rough handling. You can simply throw it into your toiletries bag, and have it carried-on or checked-on for flight.”

“The ceramic blade has seen widespread use in precision cutting tasks. With its excellent physical and chemical properties, it is gaining popularity in the kitchen as cooking knives and scissors, as well as various surgical tools in the operating room. It is exceptionally sharp, long-lasting, and requires little care. Ceramic blades are made with zirconium oxide. This is a strong material that is built to last especially in utility knives and cutters, which means it will stay sharp and retain its cutting edge for much longer without having to replace your blades. Ceramic blades are chemically inert, and it is more resistant to harmful substances than steel. While metal requires a set of protective coating to avoid premature corrosion, ceramics never rust. You just need to splash the blade under water after use to keep it clean. It is also safe for anyone with an allergy to metal.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the pocket ceramic electric shaver, jump over to the official Erazor crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

