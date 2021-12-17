Epomaker Lite shallow gasket mount aluminum mechanical keyboard

The engineers and designers at Epomaker have returned to Kickstarter to introduce their latest creation in the form of the aluminum mechanical keyboard aptly named the Epomaker Lite. Featuring a 60% compact form factor the keyboard is equipped with patented shallow gasket mounts and features a hotspot design that is supported by Windows, Mac OS, Android and iOS devices and features a ANSI/ISO layout. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $79 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates).

Epomaker Lite aluminum mechanical keyboard

“From the keyboard community, for the community! The Epomaker Lite is a 60% layout fully customizable wireless mechanical keyboard with our innovative and patented Gasket Design. We’ve achieved a high-quality gasket-mounted aluminum keyboard with a great sound, comfortable flexibility, and a durable build to offer a premium experience at a budget-friendly price! It’s the world’s first innovative Shallow Gasket structure with a single lower cover instead of a sandwich biscuit structure like the traditional. The structural stability and rigid connections are on par with traditional keyboards, yet the gasket design provides a completely unique tactile sensation.”

If the Epomaker Lite crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Epomaker Lite aluminium mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“Avoids the weakness of the traditional sandwich biscuit structures with the upper and lower lids: Typical keyboard structures only have the soft cushion padding on the edges of the keyboard, leaving the center empty. This can cause a lack of support in the main typing area of the keyboard, resulting in an inconsistent sound and typing feel. We have corrected this by designing an all-new gasket mount that covers the entire surface of the keyboard.”

“Main components such as Plate, PCB, and Metal Case are compatible with the GH60 structure. We plan to share the CAD official positioning size data of the Epomaker Shallow Gasket structure to the GH60 open source organization to facilitate other GH60 participants and studios to make PCB board, bottom shell, positioning board based on this data.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the aluminium mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Epomaker Lite crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

