Epic Games emails iPhone, iPad and Mac users saying Apple is blocking Fortnite updates

Epic Games has now sent emails to Fortnite players on the iPhone, iPad and Mac saying that Apple is blocking Fortnite updates.

It is not technically true that Apple is blocking updates to Fortnite, a judge has ruled that Epic is in the wrong for breaching Apple’s app store rules.

Apple offered Epic the chance to have their app reinstated if they followed the App Store rules whilst the court case between the two companies proceeds, Epic decided that they did not want to follow Apple’s rules. You can see part of the email that Epic sent out below.

Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the ‌App Store‌, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, the Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), did not release on iOS and macOS on August 27. […]

Apple limits competition so they can collect 30% of consumer payments made in apps like Fortnite, raising the prices you pay. Epic lowered prices through a direct payment option, but Apple is blocking Fortnite in order to prevent Epic from passing on the savings from direct payments to players. Epic has taken legal action to end Apple’s anti-competitive restrictions on mobile device marketplaces. Papers are available for our August 13, August 17, and August 23 filings. In retaliation for this action, Apple blocked your access to Fortnite updates and new installs on all iOS devices.

Epic’s emails is misleading, they have been given the opportunity to continue to have their app in Apple’s App Store if they abide by Apple’s rules. They could have done this whilst the court case between the two companies goes ahead and allowed players to play the app whilst a Judge decides who is in the right.

To be clear it is not only Apple who has removed Fornite from their App Store, Google has also removed the game from the Google Play Store for breaching its rules.

Source MacRumors

