Meta enables end-to-end encryption for Quest VR Messenger app

It is been revealed this week that Meta is currently testing using its Messenger app end-to-end encryption (E2EE) features with the Quest VR headset. The new message encryption system is included in software update v40 and Met is also testing optional E2EE for one-on-one messages and calls in VR.

Encrypted VR messages and video

“Security and privacy are major themes in v40, with the ability to lock specific apps behind your unlock pattern, plus support for 3D Secure payments in-headset and optional end-to-end encrypted Messenger calling. We’re also expanding keyboard tracking with a few new models, and adding a pair of audio-centric accessibility features to the Settings menu. Back in v31, we introduced the ability to lock your Meta Quest headset behind a pattern of your choosing. That’s great for preventing unauthorized use, but there’s not much finesse to it. You either grant access to the entire device, or nothing.”

“Starting with v40, you’ll have more granular control. The new App Unlock feature enables you to put specific games and apps behind an unlock pattern, so you can (for instance) make sure that when your 15-year-old daughter wants to play Down the Rabbit Holeafter school, she isn’t accessing other games on her account that aren’t age appropriate. This is an important security feature for any and all Meta Quest devices—and should hopefully prove a useful starting point for parents as we begin rolling out our parental supervision tools in the coming months.”

“But starting with v40, you’ll be able to make payments with a 3DS-enabled credit card in VR, including the 3DS authorization step (though developers will need to opt-in to enable 3DS support for in-app purchases). Now you can keep your payments secure without having to pull off your headset every time you want to download the latest Beat Saber DLC. (Speaking of which, the new Electronic Mixtape pack just dropped last week…)”

For more details on all the new features being rolled out by Metaphor the Quest VR headset jump over to the official Quest blog by following the link below.

Source : Meta

