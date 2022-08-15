Facebook Messenger app testing end-to-end encryption backups and more

Facebook or rather Meta has this week announced it has been testing Messenger app end-to-end encryption backups, secure storage, automatic end-to-end encrypted chat threads as well as expanding other features. It seems to have taken quite some time for Facebook to implement such a needed security feature on their messaging application, considering it was first released back in 2008.

Meta has started to test secure storage this week on Android and iOS, but this feature isn’t yet available on the official website, Messenger for desktop or chats that aren’t end-to-end encrypted explains the press release. Meta is hoping to rollout the more tests and updates on our end-to-end encrypted chats in the next few weeks.

Facebook Messenger app

“People want to trust that their online conversations with friends and family are private and secure. We’re working hard to protect your personal messages and calls with end-to-end encryption by default on Messenger and Instagram. Today, we’re announcing our plans to test a new secure storage feature for backups of your end-to-end encrypted chats on Messenger, and more updates and tests to deliver the best experience on Messenger and Instagram.”

“Your message history is important and end-to-end encrypted Messenger conversations are currently stored on your device. With that in mind, we’re testing secure storage to back up those messages in case you lose your phone or want to restore your message history on a new, supported device. As with end-to-end encrypted chats, secure storage means that we won’t have access to your messages, unless you choose to report them to us.”

“Secure storage will be the default way to protect the history of your end-to-end encrypted conversations on Messenger, and you’ll have multiple options for restoring your messages if you choose to do so. There will be two end-to-end encrypted options for accessing your backups: either create a PIN or generate a code, both of which you’ll need to save. You can also choose to restore your Messenger conversations via third-party cloud services. For example, for iOS devices you can use iCloud to store a secret key that allows access to your backups. While this method of protecting your key is secure, it is not protected by Messenger’s end-to-end encryption.”

For more information on all the new encryption which is being rolled out to the Messenger app jump over to the official Facebook news website by following the link below.

Source : Meta

