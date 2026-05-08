Stop Hunting for the Trash Can: 8 Places Your iPhone is Secretly Storing Junk

Efficiently managing your iPhone’s storage is essential for maintaining optimal performance and preventing slowdowns. Unlike computers, iPhones do not have a traditional “trash bin,” but deleted files, photos, messages, and cached data are stored in specific locations, consuming valuable storage space. The video below from iReviews outlines practical steps to permanently delete unnecessary files, reclaim storage, and keep your device running smoothly.

1. Clearing Recently Deleted Files in the Files App

When files are deleted on your iPhone, they are temporarily stored in the “Recently Deleted” folder within the Files app for up to 30 days. To ensure these files no longer occupy storage:

Open the Files app and navigate to the Browse section.

app and navigate to the section. Locate and select the Recently Deleted folder.

folder. Review the files and tap Delete All to permanently remove them.

This step is a quick and effective way to eliminate unnecessary files and free up space.

2. Deleting Photos and Videos in the Photos App

Photos and videos can take up significant storage, especially high-resolution images and large video files. Deleted media is stored in the “Recently Deleted” folder in the Photos app for 30 days before being permanently removed. To clear this folder:

Open the Photos app and go to Albums .

app and go to . Scroll down to the Recently Deleted folder.

folder. Select the items you no longer need and delete them permanently.

This process is particularly useful for freeing up storage quickly when dealing with large media files.

3. Managing Deleted Messages in the Messages App

Deleted messages, voice recordings and attachments are stored in a “Recently Deleted” folder within the Messages app. To clear this data and reclaim storage:

Open the Messages app and access the Recently Deleted section.

app and access the section. Review the messages and attachments stored there.

Delete them permanently to free up space.

Regularly managing your deleted messages ensures that unnecessary data does not accumulate over time.

4. Clearing Email Trash in the Mail App

Emails and their attachments can consume a significant amount of storage, especially if you frequently send or receive large files. Deleted emails are stored in the “Trash” folder of the Mail app. To clear this folder:

Open the Mail app and navigate to the Trash folder.

app and navigate to the folder. Select all emails and delete them permanently.

This step is particularly important for users who rely heavily on email for communication and file sharing.

5. Removing Cached System Data

Over time, cached files and logs under “System Data” in iPhone Storage can accumulate, taking up valuable space. While you cannot manually delete these files, a force reboot can help clear some of this data:

Press and hold the power and volume buttons until the power-off slider appears.

and buttons until the power-off slider appears. Slide to power off your device, then restart it.

This simple action can reduce unnecessary system data and improve your device’s overall performance.

6. Clearing Safari Cache

Browsing history and website data stored by Safari can occupy a significant amount of storage. To clear this cache:

Go to Settings and select Safari .

and select . Tap Clear History and Website Data .

. For more control, navigate to Advanced > Website Data and delete specific website data.

This is especially helpful for frequent web users who want to optimize their device’s storage.

7. Managing App Cache

Many apps, such as Spotify, Snapchat and TikTok, store cached data to enhance performance. Over time, this data can accumulate and consume significant storage. To clear app cache:

Open the app and access its Settings .

. Look for an option to Clear Cache or Manage Storage .

or . Follow the prompts to remove unnecessary cached files.

This ensures that apps remain efficient without taking up excessive storage space.

8. Additional Tips for Optimizing iPhone Storage

To maintain a clutter-free and efficient device, consider adopting these additional strategies:

Regularly review and delete unnecessary files, photos and app data.

Perform weekly or bi-weekly reboots to clear temporary files and logs.

Enable Optimize iPhone Storage in the Photos app to store full-resolution images in iCloud while keeping smaller versions on your device.

in the Photos app to store full-resolution images in iCloud while keeping smaller versions on your device. Uninstall unused apps to free up space and reduce background data usage.

These habits can help you proactively manage your iPhone’s storage and ensure long-term efficiency.

Take Control of Your iPhone Storage

Effectively managing your iPhone’s storage requires consistent attention to deleted files, photos, messages, emails and cached data. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can reclaim valuable space, enhance your device’s performance and enjoy a smoother, faster and more efficient iPhone experience.

Enhance your knowledge on iPhone storage management by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn about our Disclosure Policy.