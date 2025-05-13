macOS 15.5 Sequoia Released: Everything New You Need to Know

Apple’s macOS 15.5 Sequoia brings a comprehensive set of updates designed to enhance functionality, bolster security, and refine the overall user experience. Whether you’re a casual user, a professional, or a developer, this update addresses critical areas to ensure smoother performance and greater reliability. From improved parental controls to vital system fixes, here’s an in-depth look at the most significant changes and their practical impact. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details about the latest Mac update.

Enhanced Screen Time Notifications

One of the standout features in macOS 15.5 is the upgrade to Screen Time notifications, which now provides parents with real-time alerts whenever a Screen Time passcode is entered on a child’s device. This feature, also available in iOS 18.5, strengthens parental controls by offering greater visibility into device usage. If you manage family devices, this enhancement ensures you stay informed about access changes as they occur, making it easier to monitor and guide responsible screen habits.

Streamlined Apple Mail Features

Apple Mail receives a significant usability boost with new tools aimed at simplifying email management. The addition of an “All Mail” view consolidates messages from all categories into a single, unified inbox, reducing the likelihood of missing important emails. Subcategories now feature descriptive labels, making it easier to locate specific messages quickly. Additionally, the option to enable contact photos in your inbox adds a personalized and visually organized touch, improving both functionality and aesthetics.

Improved Browser VPN Compatibility

macOS 15.5 resolves previous issues with in-browser VPN compatibility, making sure seamless integration across Safari and third-party browsers. This fix is particularly beneficial for users who rely on VPNs to maintain privacy and security while browsing. By restoring reliable VPN functionality, the update enhances your ability to protect sensitive information and browse the web without interruptions.

Pro Display XDR Calibration Fixes

Professionals using Pro Display XDR will appreciate the critical fixes to calibration issues introduced in this update. Previously, users with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models experienced system reboots during calibration processes. macOS 15.5 ensures accurate and stable display settings, which is essential for creative professionals who depend on precise color rendering for tasks such as photo editing, video production, and graphic design.

Third-Party Mouse Compatibility

If you’ve encountered problems with third-party mice requiring additional software, MacOS 15.5 addresses these issues effectively. The update resolves compatibility challenges with Mouse Glide software, making sure smoother functionality without the need for extensive troubleshooting. This improvement is particularly valuable for users who rely on external peripherals for productivity or gaming.

Reliable Color and Display Adjustments

macOS 15.5 tackles persistent problems with solid color and custom display settings, which previously caused screens to go dark unexpectedly. These adjustments improve the reliability of display configurations, especially for users who depend on custom settings for creative or professional tasks. The update ensures a more stable and predictable visual experience across all supported devices.

Refined Apple Care Warranty Page

The Apple Care warranty page has been redesigned to offer a cleaner layout and improved font readability. These changes make it easier to review warranty details, access support resources, and navigate the page efficiently. For users seeking assistance or checking coverage, this streamlined design enhances the overall support experience.

Application Stability Enhancements

Frequent app crashes, which affected both Apple and third-party applications, have been addressed in this update. To ensure optimal performance, it’s recommended that you update your apps after installing macOS 15.5. These fixes contribute to improved system reliability, reducing disruptions during daily use and enhancing the overall user experience.

Finder Improvements for Network Shares

For users managing large network shares, macOS 15.5 resolves issues with incorrect file and folder enumeration in Finder. This improvement ensures accurate listings, making workflows smoother for professionals handling extensive data sets. Whether you’re organizing files or collaborating on shared projects, this fix enhances productivity and reduces frustration.

Critical Security Updates

macOS 15.5 includes multiple security patches to address vulnerabilities and protect your system from potential threats. Apple strongly encourages users to review the detailed updates on the Apple Security page. Installing this update is essential to safeguarding your data and making sure your Mac remains secure against emerging risks.

Updates to the Apple Developer App

Developers will notice a refreshed splash screen in the Apple Developer app, highlighting updates from the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). This ensures you stay informed about the latest tools, resources, and features available for app development. The update underscores Apple’s commitment to supporting developers with timely and relevant information.

Apple Intelligence and Siri Fixes

macOS 15.5 resolves issues with downloading system resources for Apple Intelligence and Siri. These fixes improve the functionality of Apple’s AI-driven features, making sure smoother performance across devices. Whether you’re using Siri for productivity or relying on Apple Intelligence for personalized recommendations, these updates enhance the overall experience.

New Additions to Apple Arcade

The update introduces new games to Apple Arcade, including *Uno Arcade Edition* and *Lego Hill Climb Adventure Plus*. These titles, available across Apple devices starting June 5, offer fresh entertainment options for subscribers. With a growing library of games, Apple Arcade continues to provide diverse and engaging content for users of all ages.

Preparing for the Future

macOS 15.5 Sequoia sets the stage for the upcoming macOS 16, scheduled for release on June 9. By focusing on stability, security, and user-centric enhancements, this update ensures your Mac is ready to embrace the next generation of features. To maximize the benefits of these improvements, it’s recommended that you check for app updates and explore the new tools and functionalities introduced in this version.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



