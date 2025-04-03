macOS 15.5 Beta: What’s New for Your Mac?

The macOS 15.5 beta brings a series of updates aimed at improving system performance, addressing persistent bugs, and enhancing the overall user experience. While it does not introduce innovative features, this release focuses on refining the operating system to ensure greater stability and efficiency. Below is a detailed breakdown of what this update offers. The video below from HalfManHalfTech

General Updates

The macOS 15.5 beta 1, identifiable by its build number ending in “G,” represents an early stage of the software’s development. As with any beta release, some instability may still be present. Users may observe a slight increase in system storage usage compared to macOS 15.4. This could be attributed to the integration of new optimizations and fixes, reflecting Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the macOS ecosystem.

Apple’s focus on refining the operating system ensures that even minor updates contribute to a more seamless experience. The macOS 15.5 beta serves as a foundation for future improvements, demonstrating Apple’s commitment to maintaining a robust and reliable platform.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

This beta release addresses several long-standing issues reported by users, aiming to improve the reliability and functionality of the operating system. Key fixes include:

Apple Intelligence now operates without delays caused by incomplete background downloads, making sure smoother performance.

now operates without delays caused by incomplete background downloads, making sure smoother performance. VPN connectivity issues in specific browsers, such as UC Browser and Opera Mini, have been resolved, providing a more reliable browsing experience.

in specific browsers, such as UC Browser and Opera Mini, have been resolved, providing a more reliable browsing experience. System reboot problems related to the Pro Display Calibrator on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips have been fixed, enhancing stability for professional users.

related to the Pro Display Calibrator on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips have been fixed, enhancing stability for professional users. External device compatibility has been improved, addressing issues where USB, wireless, or USB-C mice required Mouse Glide to function properly.

These updates are designed to provide a smoother and more dependable experience for both casual users and professionals who rely on macOS for their workflows.

Feature Updates

Although macOS 15.5 beta does not introduce major new features, it includes refinements to existing functionalities that enhance usability. Noteworthy updates include:

The Mail app now supports contact photos, making it easier to personalize your inbox and quickly identify senders.

now supports contact photos, making it easier to personalize your inbox and quickly identify senders. System Settings navigation has been improved with a history feature, allowing users to revisit previously accessed sections more efficiently.

These subtle yet meaningful changes contribute to a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, demonstrating Apple’s attention to detail in improving everyday interactions with macOS.

AirPods Max and Audio Enhancements

For users of AirPods Max, the new firmware (7E101) introduces significant audio improvements. USB-C models now support lossless audio and ultra-low latency when paired with macOS 15.4 or newer. These enhancements are particularly valuable for audiophiles and professionals who require high-quality audio performance for tasks such as music production or video editing.

The improved audio capabilities highlight Apple’s dedication to delivering premium experiences for its hardware ecosystem, making sure that users can take full advantage of their devices.

Known Issues

Despite the numerous improvements, some issues remain unresolved in this beta version. These include:

Custom wallpaper colors may revert to a white background, although preset solid colors function as intended.

may revert to a white background, although preset solid colors function as intended. Priority notifications and iPhone mirroring for EU users are still unavailable, limiting functionality for some users in the region.

and iPhone mirroring for EU users are still unavailable, limiting functionality for some users in the region. Contextual awareness for Siri and Apple Intelligence has not yet been introduced, leaving these features anticipated for future updates.

These limitations indicate areas where Apple may focus its development efforts in subsequent releases, making sure that user feedback continues to shape the evolution of macOS.

Performance Enhancements

The macOS 15.5 beta delivers measurable performance improvements, as evidenced by higher Geekbench 6 scores. Both single-core and multi-core performance have seen noticeable gains compared to macOS 15.4. These enhancements translate to a smoother and more responsive experience across a variety of tasks, from everyday activities like web browsing to more demanding workflows such as video rendering or software development.

By optimizing performance, Apple ensures that macOS remains a reliable and efficient platform for users with diverse needs.

Release Timeline

Apple is expected to release beta 2 on November 14, 2023, with subsequent betas following a bi-weekly schedule during the initial phases. As the final release approaches, updates are likely to shift to a weekly cadence. Looking further ahead, WWDC 2025, scheduled for June 9, is anticipated to unveil macOS 16, marking the next major evolution of the operating system.

This structured release timeline provides developers and users with a clear roadmap, allowing them to prepare for upcoming changes and take advantage of new features as they become available.

Advance your skills in macOS 15.5 beta by reading more of our detailed content.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals