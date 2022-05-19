Apple releases watchOS 8.7 beta 1 and more

Apple has released watchOS 8.7 beta 1 for the Apple Watch, they also released a number of other new betas at the same time.

This included iOS 15.6 beta 1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.6 for the iPad, tvOS 15.6 for the Apple TV, and HomePodOS 15.6 beta 1.

These new bets come just a few days after the release of the watchOS 8.6 software update, we also had iOS 15.5 and other releases at the same time.

So far the new watchOS 8.71 beta 1 software has only been released to developers, we are also expecting this new beta to be released to public beta testers sometime soon.

The new watchOS 8.7 beta software is now available to download, you can find out more information over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Apple is holding the 2022 Worldwide Developer Conference next month, the event will take place between the 6th and 10th of October. We are going to find out more details about their next major software updates at WWDC 2022.

This will include the new watchOS 9 software for the Apple Watch, plus tvOS 16, iPadOS 16, iOS 16, macOS 13, and more. We are looking forward to seeing exactly what Apple has planned for the event, we are also expecting to see some new hardware as well as software.

Source Apple Developer

Image Credit: Auguras Pipiras

