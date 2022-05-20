iOS 15.5 battery life test (Video)

Apple released a range of new software updates this week, these included iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, watchOS 8.6, macOS Monterey 12.4, tvOS 15.5, and more.

We have already seen a range of different videos of iOS 15.5, we recently saw a speed test of the software and now we have a battery life test.

The video from iAppleBytes tests the battery life on the iPhone SE, iPhone 6S, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. Lets find out if there are any battery life improvements in this new update over the previous version.

As we can see from the video there does appear to be an improvement in the battery life on the majority of devices in this release over the previous iOS 15.4.1 software.

The release notes of this update mentioned a bug fix for a battery drain in the previous version, so that could explain why were are seeing a slight improvement in battery life on the majority of handsets.

Apple also released iOS 15.6 beta 1 this week, it will be interesting to see if this update brings any battery life improvements to the iPhone. We are also waiting to find out some details about iOS 16, this will be made official at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference next month.

Source & Image Credit: iApple Bytes

