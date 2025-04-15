Inside macOS 15.5 Beta 2: What’s Changed?

The macOS 15.5 Beta 2 update brings a series of refinements aimed at improving system stability, addressing bugs, and optimizing performance for Mac users. Currently available to developers, this release focuses on resolving issues from earlier versions while fine-tuning existing features. Below is a detailed breakdown of the key updates and changes introduced in this beta version in a new video from HalfManHalfTech.

General Updates

macOS 15.5 Beta 2 is part of Apple’s broader beta cycle, which also includes updates for iOS 18.5, iPadOS 18.5, tvOS 18.5, visionOS 2.5, and watchOS 11.5. The macOS update itself is a 2.62 GB download, indicating incremental improvements rather than major feature additions. Alongside this release, Apple has also rolled out macOS Ventura 13.7.6 RC1 and macOS Sonoma 14.7.6 RC1, reinforcing its commitment to refining the macOS ecosystem.

For developers, this beta serves as a critical platform for testing compatibility and feature enhancements. While it doesn’t introduce new changes, its primary focus is on improving system reliability and addressing minor issues. This iterative approach ensures that macOS continues to meet the needs of both casual users and professionals.

System Changes and Fixes

macOS 15.5 Beta 2 resolves several system-level issues, delivering a smoother and more reliable user experience. Key improvements include:

Faster loading and layout fixes in Apple Care and Warranty settings , addressing blank or infinite loading screens that previously hindered usability.

, addressing blank or infinite loading screens that previously hindered usability. Resolved crashes in third-party applications such as Ecamm Live and Photoshop , improving compatibility for professional users who rely on these tools.

and , improving compatibility for professional users who rely on these tools. Enhanced Apple Intelligence features , offering better integration with machine learning tasks and system recommendations for a more personalized experience.

, offering better integration with machine learning tasks and system recommendations for a more personalized experience. Fixed VPN connectivity issues in third-party browsers, making sure reliable virtual private network functionality for users prioritizing online security.

in third-party browsers, making sure reliable virtual private network functionality for users prioritizing online security. Stability improvements for the Pro Display Calibrator , which previously caused system reboots during calibration tasks, enhancing its reliability for professionals.

, which previously caused system reboots during calibration tasks, enhancing its reliability for professionals. Addressed ultra-low latency and lossless audio issues for AirPods Max with USB-C, delivering a superior high-fidelity audio experience.

These updates underscore Apple’s focus on delivering a stable operating system that caters to a wide range of users, from casual consumers to professionals requiring advanced functionality.

Application Updates

Several built-in macOS applications have received updates in Beta 2, reflecting user feedback and improving overall functionality. Notable changes include:

The iWork suite (Numbers, Pages, Keynote) now includes new features and bug fixes, enhancing productivity for both individual and collaborative work.

(Numbers, Pages, Keynote) now includes new features and bug fixes, enhancing productivity for both individual and collaborative work. Safari’s build number has been updated to 2.3.11.1.1 , with minor bug fixes that improve browsing stability and performance.

, with minor bug fixes that improve and performance. The Mail app introduces a new “Show Contact Photo” option, offering a more visually appealing and modern interface for managing emails.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine its core applications, making sure they remain competitive, user-friendly, and aligned with modern productivity needs.

Performance Metrics

While macOS 15.5 Beta 2 delivers several fixes and enhancements, performance benchmarks reveal a slight dip compared to Beta 1. According to Geekbench 6 scores:

Single-core performance: 2160 (down from 2260 in Beta 1).

(down from 2260 in Beta 1). Multi-core performance: 7903 (down from 9596 in Beta 1).

This decline suggests that the focus on stability and bug fixes may have temporarily impacted raw performance. Such fluctuations are common during the beta phase and are often addressed in subsequent updates. Developers and testers should note that these performance changes are likely to be refined in future releases.

What’s Next?

For non-beta users, macOS 15.4.2 is expected to roll out soon, incorporating many of the stability improvements and fixes introduced in this beta. Looking further ahead, macOS 16 is anticipated to debut at WWDC 2025 on June 9th, promising more significant updates and features for the Mac ecosystem. This upcoming release is expected to introduce innovations that will further enhance the macOS experience, building on the foundation laid by the current beta cycle.

macOS 15.5 Beta 2 highlights Apple’s commitment to delivering a reliable and efficient operating system, making sure that both developers and end-users benefit from a seamless and optimized experience.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



