Elon Musk new xAI company to take on OpenAI

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has recently embarked on a new venture. This time, his sights are set on the artificial intelligence (AI) industry with the launch of his startup, xAI. The company’s primary objective is to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot.

“The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe.”

The team at xAI is a diverse group of engineers, many of whom have previously worked at major U.S. technology firms.

“Our team is led by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. We have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Collectively we contributed some of the most widely used methods in the field, in particular the Adam optimizer, Batch Normalization, Layer Normalization, and the discovery of adversarial examples.

We further introduced innovative techniques and analyses such as Transformer-XL, Autoformalization, the Memorizing Transformer, Batch Size Scaling, and μTransfer. We have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.”

Musk has been vocal about his concerns regarding the potential risks associated with AI, even going so far as to suggest that the development of AI should be paused and regulated. His vision for xAI is to build a “maximally curious” AI that seeks to understand the true nature of the universe. He believes that this approach will result in an AI that is pro-humanity, as humanity is inherently more interesting than non-humanity.

Musk predicts that superintelligence, or AI that surpasses human intelligence, will become a reality within the next five to six years. This prediction underscores the urgency of his mission to build a safer AI. xAI is set to play a significant role in the AI landscape. The company’s website announced a Twitter Spaces event on July 14, indicating that the company is actively engaging with the public and sharing its progress.

In addition to this, Musk had previously mentioned his intention to launch TruthGPT, an AI that seeks maximum truth and aims to understand the nature of the universe. This AI would rival Google’s Bard and Microsoft’s Bing AI.

Generative AI has gained significant attention following the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This chatbot was launched in November last year, ahead of the launch of Bard and Bing AI. The success of ChatGPT highlights the potential of generative AI and sets the stage for xAI’s entry into the market.

xAI is currently recruiting experienced engineers and researchers in the San Francisco Bay Area, indicating that the company is in its early stages of development. The company is separate from X Corp, another of Musk’s ventures, but will work closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies.

Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, will advise the xAI team. His work focuses on the risks of AI, further emphasizing Musk’s commitment to creating a safer AI.

