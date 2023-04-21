Google DeepMind combines Google’s AI projects

Google has announced that it is combining its AI projects and teams into a new project called Google Deepmind. This combines the h Brain team from Google Research and the research team from Deepmind into one new project.

Google is obviously looking to step up its progress with Artificial intelligence, but it appears to have been caught off guard by Open AI and ChatGPT, and could now be looking to catch up with its new Google DeepMind project.

This group, called Google DeepMind, will bring together two leading research groups in the AI field: the Brain team from Google Research, and DeepMind. Their collective accomplishments in AI over the last decade span AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence to sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, and distributed systems and software frameworks like TensorFlow and JAX for expressing, training and deploying large scale ML models.

Combining all this talent into one focused team, backed by the computational resources of Google, will significantly accelerate our progress in AI.

As CEO of Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis will lead the development of our most capable and responsible general AI systems — research that will help power the next generation of our products and services.

You can find out more details about Google Deepmind and the company’s plans for its Artificial Intelligence development over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google

