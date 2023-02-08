SDS Ultra Plus miniature desktop, benchtop electric multitool

Model makers, crafters, hobbyists and engineers looking for a small yet precise desktop or benchtop electric multitool might be interested in the new SDS Ultra Plus. Launched via Kickstarter the project has raised over $180,000 thanks to over 1400 backers with still 41 days remaining. Offering a cordless and rechargeable electric multitool equipped with 4 speeds and OLED display. The SDS Ultra Plus comes complete with its own adjustable mount that allows you to precisely drill and carry out repairs as you would with a workshop press, albeit on a miniature scale.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $58 or £49 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 34% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“SDS ULTRA is suitable for thinner materials such as wood, acrylic, plastic, aluminum, coins, PCB, Craft Carving, Jewelry Making and DIY. 3D printing has made creation a lot easier, but it isn’t the only tool you’ll need for crafts and projects. There will be times when you’ll need to bore holes into materials and objects, and that’s where this drill and press duo comes in, providing a portable yet powerful tool to make your designs come alive in the real world in a simple yet effective way.”

Electric multitool

“You might think you need something like a bulky power tool just to put holes in parts and materials, and that may be true for larger or thicker pieces, especially metal, but not all crafts actually use those. For smaller or thinner materials, especially those that need finer precision, a smaller drill will be more efficient. Fortunately, that’s exactly what the SDS ULTRA brings to the table.”

With the assumption that the SDS ULTRA PLUS crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the SDS ULTRA PLUS electric multitool project check out the promotional video below.

“The pen-sized mini drill that you can use any time you need to put a hole into something. Its rounded rectangular shape makes it easy to hold in your hand and ensures that it won’t roll off tables when you put it down.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the electric multitool, jump over to the official SDS ULTRA PLUS crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





