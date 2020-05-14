eero mesh router systems now available from Apple

This week mesh wireless network hardware manufacturer eero has announced that their latest Wi-Fi mesh range is now available to purchase from Apple in the United States, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

“The eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router is our fastest tri-band WiFi device for serious streaming, data-heavy work, and even competitive eSports. Set up eero Pro as a standalone router, or extend any existing eero setup by up to 1,750 square feet. The eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router replaces your current WiFi router and is a perfect start for any home. It can be paired with another eero Pro or eero Beacon to quickly add more WiFi coverage as needed.”

Products now available from Apple include :

– eero Mesh WiFi Router – $99.95

– eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router – $199.95

– eero Mesh WiFi System – $249.95

– eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (1 Pro + 1 Beacon) – $299.95

– eero Pro Mesh WiFi System (1 Pro + 2 Beacons) – $399.95

– eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router (3-Pack) – $499.95

“This is an exciting step towards delivering our vision to bring eero to more customers and homes around the world, providing them with a safe and reliable network for their smart home. Today’s announcement follows eero’s support for Apple HomeKit, a key addition to our growing line-up of smart home integrations.

With our TrueMesh technology, your eero network learns and optimizes for your space, devices, and usage. Get fast, reliable wifi to all of the connected devices in your home as you work, game, and stream video in every corner of the house (backyard included).”

Source : eero : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals