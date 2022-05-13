EE Nreal Air AR glasses go on sale May 20th

EE has announced that the new Nreal Air AR glasses are launching on their network in the UK, they will be available to buy from EE from the 20th of May.

The new Nreal Air AR glasses will be available from EE’s website and also their retail store in the UK, they will retail for £399.

With the latest AR technology, fine-tuned audio, and a massive 201-inch expanded Full HD virtual display, Nreal Air is a great way to experience digital content on the move. When combined with a compatible smartphone connected to EE’s 5G network, the glasses open-up new possibilities for mobile gaming via the cloud as well as streaming high-definition movies and TV shows. Perfect for the 1 in 5 Brits who state that watching videos and online gaming via a giant virtual screen on the go is what most excites them about Augmented Reality.

Nreal Air supports two different modes. In “Air Casting” mode, customers can mirror their phone screen and enjoy their entire mobile experience on a 130-inch HD virtual display. The “MR Space” mode takes customers into a Mixed Reality environment and gives them a taste of innovative AR technologies. They can position multiple virtual screens as large as 201 inches in 3D space, for example, they can experience stationary cycling exercises in an immersive AR environment, while exploring an expanding array of AR apps.

EE will be offering them with a £10 upfront payment for £35 a month over 11 months interest-free, you can find out more information over at the EE website. They will be available to buy from EE next Friday the 20th of May.

Source EE

