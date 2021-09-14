EE launching enhanced 5G in the UK next month

EE has announced that it will be launching enhanced 5G in the UK from next month, this will offer improved 5G indoors and more.

To do this EE will be rolling our a new 700 MHz 5G spectrum which it purchased in a recent Ofcom auction back in March.

To enable this, EE will be using new 700MHz 5G spectrum acquired in Ofcom’s auction in March. Redditch, Morecambe and Cramlington will be amongst the first UK towns to benefit from 700MHz, allowing those in these locations with the latest compatible handsets to get the most from their new smartphones.

EE recently took top spot in RootMetrics Everyday 5G rating – a combination of widespread availability plus strong performances for speed and reliability. Combined with the latest compatible devices, the addition of 700MHz connectivity will provide EE customers with even better mobile network performance in more places than ever.

EE was the first UK network to launch 5G and will continue to grow coverage to over half the population by early 2023 – four years ahead of current Government ambitions. EE’s 5G coverage will also pass the geographic reach of 4G to become the UK’s largest digital network by 2028, providing signal to over 90% of UK landmass. EE will offer 5G anywhere in the UK by 2028 through its macro network and ‘on demand’ connectivity solutions.

You can find out more details about the new EE enhanced 5G over at the EE website at the link below.

Source EE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals