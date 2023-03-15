ASUS PE6000G Edge-AI System

This week ASUS IoT has introduced a new Edge AI system in the form of the PE6000G taking the form of a high-end artificial intelligence enabled computing platform designed for deep learning and inference at the edge applications. The ASUS PE6000G supports up to 64 GB ECC/non-ECC DDR5 4800 SDRAM, four 2.5-inch SSDs and one each of M.2 M key (NVMe), M.2 B key (5G NR) and M.2 E key (WiFi 6). It also provides rich connectivity with a full spread of common I/O ports, plus support for the latest full-height, full-length graphics cards – enabling real-time inferencing, and transferring AI to the edge.

Edge AI

“When processing huge data sets, sudden bursts of current undermine system stability, and processing under extreme temperature or volatile voltages can aggravate the situation. PE6000G-series devices combine robust thermal and power solutions to mitigate the circumstances that could lead to problems or even a system crash – ensuring maximum uptime. The optimized thermal design ensures reliable, resilient operation in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C.

The PE6000G series is also ideal for in-vehicle environments, with wide-range 8 to 48 V DC-in support, including built-in ignition power control, plus the ability to monitor the power – and a solid mechanical structure. In particular, the chassis design complies with the MIL-STD 810H military-grade standard, and it is engineered to withstand shocks and vibration. In fact, PE6000G can withstand harsh vibrations, making it perfect for applications such as machine vision, AI-powered factory automation, intelligent video analytics (IVA), and more rugged conditions such as roadside units (RSUs), autonomous vehicles and more.

Source : ASUS





