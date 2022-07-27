Vapor chamber liquid cooled M.2 SSD storage unveiled

This week Team Group have unveiled the first ever vapor chamber cooling system designed for high-performance industrial SSD storage. The vapor chamber liquid cooling technology, vaporizes the liquid, condenses vapor and removes the heat from the SSD storage allowing it to perform at its optimum level for longer.

Vapor chamber liquid cooled M.2 SSD

“Industrial Grade VC cooling M.2 SSD is a brand new TEAMGROUP design that integrates a vapor chamber with an aluminum-finned heat dissipation module. It ensures consistent high-performance operation of SSD through heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation technologies and has obtained a Taiwan utility model patent. The liquid in the vapor chamber is vaporized by the heat from the bottom and flows through a copper mesh for rapid heat conduction. When the hot air meets the cold surface, it condenses into liquid and flows back to the bottom where heat is generated. The cycle repeats and maintains an average temperature. Internal experiment: in a wide temperature environment (TA: 85°C), the M.2 SSD equipped with a VC cooling module can maintain high-performance reading and writing. Compared with M.2 SSD without a heatsink, it reduces data reading and writing time by 75%.”

Specifications :

First ever vapor chamber structure designed for High-performance industrial SSD

Vapor chamber liquid cooling technology, vaporizes the liquid, condenses vapor and removes the heat

Aluminum fin structure enhances thermal conductivity for cooling

Integrates heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation technologies

Effectively transfer and adjust heat and reduce speed loss resulting from heat

Maintains SSD high-performance operation, data reading and writing time save by 75%

Taiwan Utility model patent (Parent No.: M626519)

“Team Group’s N74V-M80 is an industrial grade VC Cooling M.2 SSD that utilizes proprietary liquid cooling technology (Taiwan Utility Model Patent: M626519). Through the specially designed VC liquid cooling tubes, cooling fluid is pumped to the heat zone of PCIe M.2 SSD controller. Heat is then transferred to the aluminium fin heat sink with a convective design via gas-liquid phase transition to enhance thermal performance. The N74V-M80 combines the functions of heat absorption, conduction, and dissipation to better transfer and regulate thermal energy.”

“Team Group’s industrial control T.R.U.S.T. technology (“T” for Temperature) ensures that its PCIe M.2 SSD products maintain excellent transfer performance over a wide temperature range of -40°C (-40°F) to 85°C (185°F). In addition, the Team Group N74V-M80 uses TLC Flash and supports the PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 standard, providing write and read speeds of up to 3,400 and 2,500 MB/s, respectively, and is suitable for industrial-grade HPC devices with adequate installation space. It can fully meet the high-speed computing needs while keeping it cool and energy-saving.”

Source : Team Group

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals