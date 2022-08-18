EK Fluid Works X7000-RM liquid cooled GPU server from $18,524

EK has introduced their new Fluid Works Compute Series X7000-RM GPU server complete with self-contained liquid cooling system to provide ”unquestionable reliability” says EK. The GPU server is now available to purchase with configurations starting from $18,524. Thanks to the liquid cooling system the X7000-RM provides 175% more GPU computational power than air-cooled servers of similar size while maintaining 100% of its performance output no matter the intensity or duration of the task.

The standard X7000-RM 5U chassis can be equipped with an AMD EPYC Milan-X 64 Core CPU, up to 2 TB of DDR4 RAM, and up to seven NVIDIA A100 80 GB GPUs. Intel Xeon Scalable single and dual socket solutions are also possible, but such configurations are limited to a maximum of five GPUs.

Liquid cooled GPU server

“The self-contained liquid cooling setup was designed with easy servicing in mind. Removing a few screws from the side allows the entire sub-assembly – fans, radiators, manifold, and pumps – to be promptly detached and replaced.In case of a single component failure, EK’s high-grade CPC QDCs (quick disconnect couplings) enable a lightning-fast replacement without draining or refilling the liquid cooling loop. The self-contained nature of the X7000-RM makes it ideal for drop-in replacements in aging air-cooled servers without the need to introduce facility water infrastructure.”

“No corners were cut when selecting the components and materials that go into the construction of X7000-RM. From the automotive grade EPDM tubing to the redundant PSUs and highly reliable pumps, nothing was allowed to compromise the functionality and reliability of the system. The triple 360 mm radiator setup ensures optimal coolant and component temperatures, even in higher ambient temperature conditions, with the whole system being considerably quieter than a standard air-cooled server solution. The entire water cooling loop is monitored and controlled by an AI-enhanced control system, providing an optimal balance of cooling and noise generation at all times while being able to remotely notify the manager or user of any potential system failure or issue.”

“By liquid-cooling all major heat-generating components, EK Fluid Works X7000-RM can keep all critical components, like AMD EPYC 64 core CPU and NVIDIA A100 GPUs, at 30°C lower operating temperatures compared to standard air-cooled solutions. This significant reduction in temperature positively affects the power consumption, reducing the total power draw by an impressive 10%. Due to the advanced boost algorithms taking advantage of the lowered power computation and temperatures, an increase of 6% in total performance can be observed in specific applications.”

Source : TPU

