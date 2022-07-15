D-Link AI powered Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network solution

If you are experiencing wireless dead zones throughout your home you may be interested in a new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network solution unveiled by D-Link this month in the form of the AI powered EAGLE PRO AI AX3200 Mesh network system which combines dual-band wireless speeds of up to 3.2 Gbps with the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology.

Supporting 1024 QAM, MU—MIMO, and OFDMA technologies and available in a variety of different bundles offering 2 or 3 devices depending on your requirements. The mesh network system feature an integrated AI Wi-Fi Optimiser that continuously connects to the best Wi-Fi channel and AI Traffic Optimizer prioritizes the most critical internet usage, says D-Link. “This ensures 4k streaming, gaming and video calls run seamlessly and without interruption.”

Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network

Fast dual-band 802.11AX combined wireless speeds of up to 3.2 Gbps

Seamless Whole-Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 coverage

2-pack / 3-pack for up to 510 sqm / 740 sqm Wi-Fi coverage

AI assistant sends regular recommendations and reports

AI-based Mesh, Wi-Fi, and Traffic Optimizers

MU-MIMO & OFDMA efficiency

Voice Control with Google/Alexa

WPA3 Wireless security

Easy Setup & Management

“Experience faster next-gen Wi-Fi 6 speeds with AI-enabled capabilities that optimise and improve, for fast, efficient, blanket Internet coverage in every room, which gets rid of all Wi-Fi black spots and dropouts with one solution. The EAGLE PRO AI AX3200 Mesh systems come in 2-pack (M32-2) and 3-pack (M32-3) formats, covering 510 sqm and 740 sqm, respectively. To enable flexible expansion, the EAGLE PRO AI AX3200 Mesh Systems nodes are designed to collaborate to optimise network traffic and are compatible with other D-Link EAGLE PRO AI mesh devices for Wi-Fi coverage expansion. Combining these allows Wi-Fi to be extended and scaled to any size home for dead zone free Wi-Fi coverage.”

“For faster and more reliable connection to smart TVs, game consoles, and other smart home devices, the EAGLE PRO AI AX3200 Mesh Systems also come with two built-in Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port. In addition, to guarantee safety online, the new launches are compliant with the latest security standards, including WPA3 and IEC 62443-4-1. The new launches can be easily managed through the EAGLE PRO AI app, which also provides network reviews, recommendations and reports. What’s more, the app is fully compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing users to use voice control to easily manage their network in the most convenient way.”

Source : D-Link

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals