D-Link Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router

At CES 2021 D-Link has introduced their new D-Link AI M32 router together with other Wi-Fi 6 accessories including the first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter in the market. D-Link’s DWA-X1850 adapter delivering a fast and easy way for users to upgrade their desktop and notebook computers with the latest wireless AX technology at an affordable price.

By simply plugging the adapter into a USB port, users can take advantage of secure, high-speed Internet of up to 574 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band and 1200 Mbps in the 5 GHz band. The DWA-X1850 also features WPA3 Wi-Fi encryption for optimal network and device protection. Whether for streaming videos, playing games, online learning, or remote working, this adapter fulfills everyone’s current needs. The D-Link adapter will be available in the second quarter of 2021.

While the D-Link AI M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh router offers OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology further ensure the most efficient Wi-Fi connection and provide you with faster speeds, greater capacity, and reduced network congestion, says D-Link.

“D-Link AI M32 is D-Link’s newest and fastest Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh router. Users can experience up to AX3200 speeds while 1024-QAM boosts throughput to devices by up to 25% and 160 MHz contiguous channel width gives even more bandwidth. In addition to better coverage, higher performance, and more concurrent clients supported, D-Link AI M32 also supports D-Link advanced parental control, Wi-Fi mesh, Auto-Switch mode and D-Link Wi-Fi App.”

Source : D-Link

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals