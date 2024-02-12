Orioners EDC flashlight and glow diffusers

The right gadget in your pocket can turn these challenges into minor hiccups. Enter the Orioners X2 EDC flashlight, a robust multitool that’s poised to become an indispensable part of your daily gear. This isn’t just any flashlight; it’s a compact powerhouse designed to assist you in a multitude of scenarios. The Orioners X2 is crafted from Gr5 titanium, a material celebrated for its durability and resistance to corrosion. This means that no matter how often you use it, this multi-tool is made to withstand the rigors of daily life.

The flashlight feature of the Orioners X2 is particularly impressive, offering a bright 130-lumen beam to illuminate the darkest of spaces. Additionally, it comes with a flashing mode for emergency signaling and an adjustable lampshade to focus the light exactly where you need it. For those times when a softer light is preferable, the Orioners X2 includes glow diffusers to temper the brightness.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the novel project from roughly $46 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the most convenient aspects of the Orioners X2 is its charging capability. With a USB Type-C port, recharging the device is as easy as plugging it into your nearest outlet or power bank. This en sures that your multi-tool is ready to go whenever you need it. Beyond its lighting functions, the Orioners X2 boasts several other tools to help with everyday tasks. It features a mini pry bar, a nail remover, a flathead screwdriver, and a cap opener. These tools are not just add-ons; they are thoughtfully integrated into the design to offer real utility without adding bulk.

The practicality of the Orioners X2 extends to its portability. The keychain design means you can attach it to your keys or bag, keeping it within reach at all times. This is a tool that’s meant to be carried and used, not left forgotten in a drawer. And for those who find themselves in the great outdoors or in challenging weather conditions, the Orioners X2’s IP68 waterproof rating ensures that it can handle exposure to water without missing a beat.

If the Orioners campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2024. To learn more about the Orioners EDC flashlight and glow diffusers project consider the promotional video below.

Whether you’re dealing with an unexpected situation or just going about your daily routine, the Orioners X2 is a tool that promises reliability. It’s a flashlight that does more than shine a light; it’s a multi-functional device that’s ready to lend a hand with a variety of tasks. With its sturdy construction, versatile features, and ease of use, the Orioners X2 is set to become a faithful companion for anyone who values preparedness and efficiency.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



