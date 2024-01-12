Urbanix Titanium alloy keychain EDC multitool

Have you ever found yourself in need of a screwdriver or a bottle opener, only to realize you don’t have the right tool on hand? The Urbanix Titanium Alloy EDC multitool is designed to solve this common problem. This compact and sturdy keychain is a versatile companion for anyone who values practicality and efficiency in their daily life.

Crafted from TC4 titanium, the Urbanix keychain is built to last. Its construction is the result of precision CNC machining, which ensures both durability and a lightweight feel. Weighing a mere 6 grams, it won’t weigh you down, making it the perfect addition to your everyday carry items. The design is sleek and minimalist, allowing it to blend seamlessly with your personal style without adding unnecessary bulk to your pockets.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $49 or £24 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The convenience of the Urbanix keychain is one of its standout features. It comes equipped with an innovative hook mechanism that allows for quick and easy attachment to various items, such as belt loops or bags. This ensures that your essential tools are always within reach. For those who travel often, the keychain’s TSA compliance is a significant advantage, allowing you to breeze through airport security without having to leave your trusty tool behind.

EDC multitool

When it comes to functionality, the Urbanix keychain is a true multitasker. It’s not just a single-use gadget; it incorporates several tools to help you manage a range of tasks. Whether you need to open a bottle, tighten a screw with the built-in Phillips or flat screwdrivers, slice through something with the emergency knife, or use the hex wrench for a quick repair, this keychain is ready to assist.

The Urbanix keychain is also a thoughtful choice for those who are environmentally conscious. Its long-lasting design means you’ll produce less waste and need fewer replacements over time. This commitment to durability aligns with eco-friendly practices and helps in the effort to conserve our environment.

If the Urbanix campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the Urbanix Titanium alloy EDC multitool project watch the promotional video below.

The Urbanix Titanium Alloy EDC multitool keychain design is an essential tool that combines convenience and multiple functions into a stylish and sustainable package. Whether you’re dealing with everyday tasks or heading out on an adventure, this keychain ensures that you’re always prepared. It’s a smart addition to any set of keys, providing peace of mind and utility wherever you go. Embrace the practicality and versatility of the Urbanix keychain, and make sure you’re ready for whatever the day may bring.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the Titanium alloy EDC multitool, jump over to the official Urbanix crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals