Ebo cat companion prevents your cat getting lonely or bored

If your cat misses you while your are away from home, you may be interested in a new companion called Ebo, specifically designed to entertain your cat in your absence. As well as allowing you to controlled it remotely using the companion smartphone application enabling you to interact with your cat from wherever you may be. Equipped with a HD video camera the Ebo allows you to check your cat from afar and the microphone lets you hear and talk to your pet remotely.

Not only will the Ebo companion robot keep your pet entertained it will also help exercise those stay at home cats that need a little exercise to make sure they weight is kept in check.

The Ebo remote companion robot has been created to help prevent you’re becoming lonely and bored and is capable of entertaining your feline friend even when you are not around. Using the smart collar the Ebo will be alerted when your cat is near and is looking for play or companionship and will start interacting with your cat automatically. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about the Ebo which is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges from just $158 or roughly £123 with delivery expected to take place later this month.

“The effects of neglect can lead to more than just grumpiness. Without proper stimulation and socialization, cats can develop depression, obesity, and other major health problems. Along with pet neglect, pet obesity has also become an increasingly big issue over the years. According to several studies, the majority of American cats are either overweight or obese. This is mainly because of a lack of stimulation and exercise. The fatter they are, the more to love right? Absolutely wrong. Cats who are overweight or obese have a mortality rate of 2.8x higher than their thinner counterparts, and have high risk of developing serious health problems.”

“Studies have also shown that obesity can also cause mental repercussions to your pet. Overweight cats have scored less on vitality, quality of life and happiness, and higher in pain and emotional disturbance. The good news is, it doesn’t have to stay this way. We’re here to help with Ebo – The smartest, life-like companion for your cat. Ebo creates a world of interaction, fun, stimulation, and connection that helps your cat to thrive and develop to achieve the best physical and mental health that they possibly can.”

Source : Kickstarter

