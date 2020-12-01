Archon micro earbuds offer superior grade audio

The Archon micro earbuds are smaller than a dollar piece yet offer superior sound and come complete with a magnetic docking charging case capable of providing up to 100hrs of playback. A lightweight metallic alloy is used to strengthen the shell, providing more structural reinforcement than plastic, and offers the delicate components within the Archon increased protection. “The Archon is designed for daily usage. Sleek, sophisticated and micro-sized, the Archon is suitable for any occasion.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $74 or £42, offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Archon micro earbuds Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Archon micro earbuds project review the promotional video below.

“The Archon utilizes 10mm dynamic drivers, which excels at displacing air to produce rich stellar sound coupled with deep powerful bass performance, effectively replicating the surround sound effect within your ear. With lower distortion and improved transient response, your audio experience is further enhanced.”

“We’ve also balanced the bass response so that it adds impact and depth to your music without overdoing it, simulating an experience that is virtually indistinguishable from premium earbuds in the market. Rather than turn to digital solutions for noise cancellation, which reduces affordability for our users, we’ve taken steps to incorporate passive noise cancellation technology into the Archon design. “

The Archon Soft Tip deploys a special malleable silicon for greater feedback absorption, reducing ambient sounds by up to 60% for a truly immersive experience. For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Archon micro earbuds crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

