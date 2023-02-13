€5M Bugatti Mistral poses for the camera

We have already seen a range of photos of the new Bugatti Mistral and now Bugatti has released some more of this €5 million supercar.

This is will be the last Bugatti to feature the company’s W16 engine, the car looks impressive from the photos.

The W16 Mistral1 glides over beautiful twisting roads in the foothills above the Côte d’Azur, with the evocative soundtrack of its W16 powertrain reverberating off the scenery. From all around – below and above, head on and sideways – is a unique southern France airstream, matching the W16 Mistral’s characteristics in perfect harmony.

This is where the W16 Mistral channels the full force from nature. This is the moment when the hyper sports car becomes at one with the elements, encountering the wind that lent this car its name: the mistral. One of the eight dominant winds that envelope the Mediterranean Sea, the mistral, much like this Bugatti roadster, is known for its unrelenting power. The wind blows from the Rhone River valley through the chic towns of the Côte d’Azur and into the Gulf of Lion in the northern Mediterranean. For those living in southern France, the mistral is a year-round presence, but as it grows in intensity towards the end of winter it heralds the coming of spring.

You can find out more details about the Bugatti Mistral over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti, Top Gear





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals