More photos of the Bugatti W16 Mistral

Back in August last year we heard about the new Bugatti W16 Mistral, the car will be the last Bugatti to feature a W16 engine.

Now Bugatti has released some more photos of the car, it is currently touring the world and the latest photos were taken in Japan.

A vibrant metropolis, known for its cutting-edge technology, rich culture and extensive heritage, Tokyo is a city that seamlessly blends the traditional with the modern. Visitors can at the same time explore temples well over 1,000 years old and gaze at the tallest buildings in the world. The W16 Mistral1 is at home here, drawing upon over a century of Bugatti history and imbued with the very latest automotive design innovations.

Among its first stops in Japan, the W16 Mistral visited the Kanda Myojin Shrine, which is considered one of the oldest temples in Tokyo. Its distinctive architectural style is timeless amongst the modernity of the 21st Century metropolis. Just as in the W16 Mistral, years of tradition collide with the very latest technology in a seamless blend.

You can find out more information about the Bugatti W16 Mistral over at the Bugatti website at the link below.

Source Bugatti, Top Gear





