Elgato Wave DX dynamic microphone for content creators and gaming

Elgato has introduced a new dynamic microphone perfect for content creators and streamers offering an XLR microphone with “proven dynamic capsule technology“ designed in cooperation with Lewitt Audio. The Elgato Wave DX gaming microphone has been designed to help you transform your setup into a powerful broadcasting studio and is now available to purchase directly from the Elgato and CORSAIR online stores as well as partners and resellers worldwide priced at $100.

Designed to provide content creators, streamers and gamers with precise vocals without coloration, Wave DX captures clean audio to make it easier than ever for creators to sculpt their sonic signature with effects and EQ, explains a press release.

“The wide cardioid polar pattern picks up lifelike lows and detailed highs while rejecting unwanted background noise. An internal pop filter reduces pops and hisses caused by plosive speech sounds,while steel construction reduces internal noise artifacts and protects the capsule. A removable logo can be mounted on the left or right of the microphone and rotated to look right on camera, while the included mono mount prevents a connected XLR cable from jamming.”

Dynamic gaming microphone

“After the groundbreaking release of Wave:3, we set out to create a high-end yet accessible dynamic mic that sounds incredible,” said Julian Fest, SVP and GM of Elgato. “Being an analog microphone, Wave DX will slot into any XLR setup. But plug it into the Elgato Wave XLR interface, and you’ve got yourself a complete broadcast setup powered by Wave Link mixing software, VST audio effects, and Stream Deck control, which brings your entire streaming or podcasting setup together. It’s this inter-compatibility that makes the Elgato ecosystem so powerful, and we’re excited to expand our audio lineup with Wave DX.”

“When paired with the Wave XLR microphone interface (available as a bundle on elgato.com), Wave DX integrates with Elgato’s powerful Wave Link software mixer, allowing creators to blend their mic feed with multiple audio sources, create sub mixes, and add third-party VST effects, including EQ, compression, or reverb. Creators with GeForce RTX GPUs can also benefit from NVIDIA Broadcast integration, which enables AI-powered noise and room echo removal effects that dramatically improve audio quality.

Like all Elgato software, Wave Link integrates perfectly with Stream Deck to give you instant, tactile control of your entire audio workflow. Wave XLR also makes controlling Wave DX easy thanks to a silent capacitive mute button and multifunctional control dial, while Elgato’s lauded Clipguard technology prevents sound distortion when input levels peak.”

Source : Elgato



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

