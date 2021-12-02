Dwarf 2 portable wireless smart telescope from $355

Building on the previously successful original Dwarf smart telescope, it’s develop and team have now launched a second-generation telescope in the form of the aptly named Dwarf 2 building on the performance of the original and including many suggestions from early backers, taking the smart telescope to the next level for stargazing and birdwatching. Powered by a 4-Core Cortex-A7 1.5 GHz processor and equipped with artificial intelligent algorithms the smart telescope can automatically pan and tilt to an exact spot in the sky allowing you to explore the depths of the universe from the comfort of your home.

Dwarf 2 wireless smart telescope

Features of the Dwarf 2 portable wireless smart telescope include a 100 mm focal length lens, optimized to diffraction limit, a 0.001°/s~36°/s ultra-wide speed range, high-precision positioning motor and SONY IMX415 Starvis, 8 million pixels, high sensitivity sensor. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $355 or £263 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 24% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“DWARF II is compact and intelligent. It integrates the imaging system, 2-axis rotation control, auto-focus, wireless image transmission, tracking algorithm, and a lot of functions. We are TINYSCOPE team. We work on novel and cool imaging products. Our team is founded by Ph. Ds in the fields of optical design, machine vision, electronic engineering, and mechanical engineering. Telescope is a powerful tool which helps us to discover this world. We are determined to bring telescope into the intelligent age. And we want to make the best smart telescope in the world.”

With the assumption that the Dwarf 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Dwarf 2 smart telescope project checkout the promotional video below.

“Before we launched DWARF, we had only 10 members. Now, we have more than 50 members. We can hardly grow up without your support. Thanks! We hope you can accompany us, and make some cool things with us together! “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the smart telescope, jump over to the official Dwarf 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

