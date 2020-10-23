Dwarf Telescope portable digital telescope

A new digital telescope called Dwarf has launched via Kickstarter and has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 600 backers with still 26 days remaining. The pocket size digital telescope is lighter than a bottle of water and offers a focal length of approximately 100 mm equivalent of a 673 mm full frame camera lens.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $131 or £101. If the Dwarf Telescope Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2021. To learn more about the Dwarf Telescope project watch the promo video below.

“Even if Dwarf is in a cloudy day with insufficient light, Dwarf still can clearly capture the tower crane far awayfrom 1000 meters distance.Dwarf Use stepping micrometer motor The single step distance can be accurate to 3.7 micrometers,and it can focus on more precisely.”

“Because we don’t have too much funding to develop these products, we need to raise funds to develop these items. But we have already made the prototype and implemented the functions. If you think our projects is great, please recommend Dwarf to your friends and family. Let more people know about Dwarf.”

The dwarf telescope can also be used in conjunction with your smart phone camera and uses a telephoto lens. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Dwarf Telescope crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

