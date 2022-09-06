Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini inspired by the Huracan STO

Lamborghini has unveiled the new Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini motorbike which is inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO.

The Ducati Streetfighter was unveiled at the San Marino Grand Prix at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The most stunning Ducati Streetfighter V4 produced is a motorcycle that perfectly embodies the values of style, sportiness, and exclusivity shared by Ducati and Lamborghini, the two brands of excellence that have helped write the history of Italy’s “Motor Valley” and that have renewed and expanded their collaboration with this project. The result is a combination of technology, performance and beauty to deeply inspire enthusiasts from the very first look.

Applying the well-known “Fight Formula” to the technical base of the Panigale V4 S 2023 and integrating elements and stylistic features that are unmistakably Lamborghini, Ducati has created an exclusive all-new model within its range. The bike is produced in a numbered limited series of 630 units and reinterprets in a Ducati key the concepts that led to the creation of the Lamborghini Huracán STO, integrating technical and stylistic elements typical of Lamborghini DNA, including the exclusive livery in green and orange.

You can find out more details about the Ducati Streetfighter V4 over at Lamborghini at the link below, just 630 units will be made.

Source Lamborghini

