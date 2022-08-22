Lamborghini Urus Performante unveiled

Lamborghini has launched a new version of its Urus SUV, the Lamborghini Urus Performante and this new SUV gets a number of upgrades over the standard model.

The Lamborghini Urus Performante is lighter than the standard model by 47 kg and it comes with the increased power of 666 CV, the car has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 3.3 seconds.

The Urus Performante resounds with bold, aeronautical dynamism, from first glance, at every angle: it’s not just from the front that the Performante commands the road. A pure, sharper, more prominent bonnet and bumper design immediately highlights the Performante’s super sports genetics yet retains the Urus’ innate elegance. The Urus Performante’s extensive use of composite materials makes it the car with the highest number of carbon fiber parts in its segment.

“The Urus Performante’s very bold and characterful design perfectly integrates the improved aerodynamics incorporating the front bumper’s air curtain, with significant visual differentiation including the new lightweight carbon fiber engine bonnet and extensive use of carbon fiber throughout reminding of its ‘Performante’ heritage. This benchmarking Urus is designed as a unique driver-oriented Super SUV,” says Mitja Borkert, Head of Design.

With deep cuts in the hood lines down to the new front bumper, the bonnet including air outlet is forged from lightweight carbon fiber in body colour or partially visible carbon fiber as an option. A roof in optional carbon fiber references Lamborghini super sports models such as Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo.

You can find out more information about the new Lamborghini Urus Performante over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

