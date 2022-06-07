Novitec Lamborghini Huracan STO unveiled

Novitec has unveiled their latest modified supercar, the Novitec Lamborghini Huracan STO and the car comes with a range of upgrades over the standard car.

This will include 21-inch wheels on the rear and 20-inch wheels on the front, there is also a range of carbon fiber on the car and more.

Already in standard specification, the Lamborghini Huracán STO is the most radical and sportiest street-legal version of this model series ever. In order to make the “Super Trofeo Omologato,” which is what the acronym STO stands for, even more dynamic and thrilling, the world’s leading refinement specialist for super sports cars NOVITEC has developed tailor-made tuning components. They include naked-carbon components and forged NOVITEC NL4 centerlock wheels developed in cooperation with Vossen, whose staggered combination of 20- and 21-inch rims on the front and rear axle adds further emphasis to the wedge shape of the two-seater. The height-adjustable NOVITEC sport springs and the coilover suspension with adjustable ride height and damping are calibrated specifically to this tire/wheel combination. The outstanding traits of the NOVITEC high-performance exhaust systems for the naturally aspirated V-10 engine are sound and performance optimization. Versions of the exhausts made from particularly lightweight INCONEL are also available. Lightweight, yet high-strength carbon-fiber composite accounts for 75 percent of the bodywork of the Huracán STO, which underlines its extremely sporty focus.

You can find out more details about the new Novitec Lamborghini Huracan STO over at Novitec at the link below.

Source Novitec

