Dxuscreen dual screen touchscreen laptop and tablet

The age of single-screen laptops appears to be on the wane, with dual-screen laptops, such as the Dxuscreen, taking center stage. This innovative piece of technology offers an array of features designed to enhance productivity and offer new avenues for work and leisure alike.

The Dxuscreen is a dual-screen laptop specifically designed to facilitate multitasking. Whether you’re a busy professional juggling multiple tasks or a digital artist working on intricate designs, the Dxuscreen’s dual screens can combine or separate as needed, providing a wide array of options to suit your specific needs. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $699 or £557 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the fixed retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

One of the standout features of the Dxuscreen is its ability to manually sense stock curve trends. This feature makes it an invaluable tool for professionals in the financial sector who need to keep an eye on the stock market. Furthermore, the laptop boasts portable coding capabilities, making it a versatile tool for developers and programmers.

Dual screen touchscreen laptop

For the gaming enthusiasts, the Dxuscreen handles a diverse range of games with ease, regardless of their size. This makes the laptop an excellent choice for both casual and hardcore gamers. Moreover, the device supports drawing and writing, further expanding its applicability.

The Dxuscreen offers three synchronized modes for diverse work options, catering to a wide range of professional needs. Whether you’re drafting a document, designing a website, or analyzing data, the laptop’s versatile modes can adapt to your requirements. The laptop can also be used as an e-book for outdoor reading, making it a great companion for those who love to read on the go.

If the Dxuscreen campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2024. To learn more about the Dxuscreen dual screen touchscreen laptop and tablet project audit the promotional video below.

The Dxuscreen features a hidden keyboard and a matching keyboard for traditional users. The hidden keyboard acts as a screen when not in use and pops out when typing is required, offering a seamless transition between modes. The Dxuscreen’s high-quality carbon fiber composite housing ensures optimal electrical and thermal conductivity, enhancing the device’s performance. The signal receiver is centered for faster internet speeds, ensuring that you stay connected wherever you are.

The laptop is powered by a large capacity battery, providing a durable power supply for long hours of use. It also supports PD Fast Charge, allowing for rapid charging and even the ability to charge your phone, making it a reliable companion for those always on the move. Despite its wide array of features, the Dxuscreen maintains a minimalist design. It is ultra-thin and lightweight, making it easy to carry around. The laptop features two USB-C ports and a power port, keeping it simple yet functional.

Specifications

The Dxuscreen dual-screen laptop offers a host of features that cater to a wide range of needs, from professional tasks to leisure activities. Its versatility, coupled with its sleek design and durable construction, makes it a standout choice in today’s market of dual-screen laptops. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the dual screen touchscreen laptop and tablet, jump over to the official Dxuscreen crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



