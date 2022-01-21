Drypack 8-38L ultimate tactical backpack from €169

If you are in the need for a rugged tactical backpack you may be interested in the aptly named Drypack designed by a team based in Stockholm, Sweden. The tactical backpack has been specifically built for adventurers and is equipped with adjustable compression straps allowing it to expand from 8 to 38 L in size depending on what you need to carry. Featuring a fully waterproof outer, aluminium buckles and internal organisation system the Drypack provides the ultimate everyday tactical backpack for urban and worldwide adventurers.

Drypack Tactical Backpack

The Drypack tactical backpack has also been designed to fit the companies organise a bag that has fully adjustable compartments to help keep your gear and electronic equipment safe even through the wildest journeys and adventures. The low weight, splash proof Easy Access smart pack system weighs just 600 g or 21.16 ounces. To accompany the tactical backpack the Drypack team has also created a rugged laptop case for extreme adventures, accommodating laptops from 12 to 16 inches in size.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $190 or £141 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 32% off the final retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

If the Drypack campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the Drypack backpack project checkout the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the tactical backpack, jump over to the official Drypack crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

