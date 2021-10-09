Get the ultimate shave with the HypeBody razor precision machined from aerospace aluminium



If you are looking for the ultimate shave it might well be worth your while checking out the HypeBody razor recently lunched via Kickstarter. The HypeBody is precision machine from aerospace aluminium and features a unique design unlike any other razor on the market. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £93 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You might think that a safety razor looks like something your grandfather would use, but they’re still around for good reasons. A single blade is more effective and sharper than any of the newer 3- or 5-blade shaving systems today! But we took it to another level and redefined tradition, making the Perfect Shave. We’re not just talking about shaving with a single-blade razor — we’re talking about a precision-engineered, ergonomic shaving device made of premium aerospace-grade aluminum. A superior shaving experience that guarantees your skin will be smooth as silk and irritation-free every time.”

Assuming that the HypeBody funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the HypeBody razor project play the promotional video below.

“You don’t need to touch the blades ever, you can use our intuitive blade magazine to easily and quickly slide a new blade in… simultaneously pushing the old one out. Get your injector blades from us as add-ons during the campaign, after the campaign ends on our website, or from any other brand — our intuitive blade magazine doesn’t limit you. It’s that simple!”

“You can settle for good enough, or invest in something engineered to be perfect. The blade is set flush on your skin leaving you with exactly what you want — a shave that’s as Smooth as Silk. The HypeBody is made to protect you from ingrown hairs, irritation, and discomfort. While other three or four-bladed razors suffer from bulk building up between blades as they’re dragged across your face (taking layers of skin with it), our single edge provides a barber’s precision shave, gliding across your skin without dragging and pulling hair.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the razor, jump over to the official HypeBody crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

