30 degree ruler returns to Kickstarter with new design tweaks

which is now available in lengths up to 45 cm or 18 inches depending on your preference. The lightweight ruler has a number of unique design elements including a 30° angle which makes it easy to pick up, use and cut with.

Constructed from aerospace aluminium the 30° angle makes for easier measuring, cutting and marking.”By lifting the slope on the ruler’s face by 30°, we’ve made it easier to use, and we’ve expanded what you can use it for. It’s simple but effective – that’s what Orangered Life is all about.”

“When we create our designs, we use various tools-some basic, some advanced. In the midst of design work on others, the humble ruler came to our attention and we began to look at one of our most used tools in a new light. With a 30° slope, you can read the measurements from a glance without having to lean over to use the device. So you switch from a tilted neck to a tilted ruler – keeping your back straight and your eyes on the target.”

“The elevation also allows for easy grabbing, without having to drag it towards the edge of the table or dig your nails underneath it. Finally, the angled nature of the ruler makes it safe for cutting. Alongside simplicity, we believe clarity is key. The 30° Ruler does away with teeny measurements, instead opting for large fonts and clear indications. This means you can read the measurements from a distance, and you’ll always be sure to find your mark.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $30 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates). If the 30 degree campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the 30 degree ruler project view the promotional video below.

“We are Orangered Life. We celebrate simplicity and smart design. With four successful 30° Ruler Kickstarters, 6,500 ecstatic backers, and 20,000+ delivered products, we’re back and better with the 30° Ruler 5.0! “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the ruler, jump over to the official 30 degree crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals