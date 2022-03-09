DropStation vinyl capture workstation from $295

If you would like to transfer your vinyl collection to digital, the DropStation vinyl capture workstation may be worth more investigation. Created by software developer Aaron Peterson the system has this month launched via Kickstarter and offers a self-contained, mastering-grade vinyl digitization workstation aimed at preserving the world’s decaying analog media. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $295 or £225 (depending on current exchange rates).

Vinyl capture workstation

“After decades of tinkering with audio electronics combined with my first-hand experience seeing what Raspberry Pi could do with very high resolution (Hi-Res) audio (via Volumio, etc), it was clear to me that the solution was to wrap this entire process into a single device and control it via a mobile app (the remote, if you will). After some quick prototyping, the proof of concept behind DropStation was born. “

After some quick prototyping, the proof of concept behind DropStation was born.

“Over the next 6-10 months we iterated over prototype after prototype; there are printed circuit boards all over the place; an ultra-quiet signal generator (distortion and noise measurements) from an audiophile engineer named Victor in Latvia, a mint-condition Linn Sondek LP12 turntable fitted with a Dynavector XX2 MKII, a Pro-ject Debut Carbon EVO + VM540ML, a stock Denon DP300F and scores of pressings; some mint, others not-so-mint. We wanted to emulate “the wild” and I believe we did.”

“Our goal was to create a device that competed with the highest class of mastering-grade analog-to-digital converters. By November of 2021 we’d finally reached the point where the analog-to-digital conversion performance had reached that of devices costing $2,000 or more. These are the same devices you’ll find in the largest recording and mastering studios in the world. “

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the vinyl capture workstation, jump over to the official DropStation crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

