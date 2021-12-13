Drop Test: Google Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro (Video)

Google recently launched its new Google Pixel 6 range of smartphones and now we have a drop test with the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro.

The video below from PhoneBuff puts the new Google Pixel 6 Pro to test in a drop test next to Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphone, lets find out which of the two handsets comes out the best.

As we can see from the video the two handsets are tested in a range of drops from a 1-meter height with both handsets surviving the first drop, although there was minor damage to the two devices.

In the second drop where the device was dropped on its corner both devices survived, when the handsets were dropped on their face, both devices suffered damage to the display.

Both the Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max managed to survive the 10 drop tests, although the Pixel handset was damaged more than the iPhone. So out of the two handsets, the iPhone 13 Pro Max was the most durable out of the two.

As both devices have a similar design with glass backs, they both suffered from similar damage, although the iPhone did have slightly less damage out of the two handsets by the end of the tests.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff

