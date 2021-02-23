Drone flights using Vodafone 4G deliver COVID-19 supplies to rural hospitals

Vodafone has revealed that its 4G network is being used to help deliver COVID-19 supplies to rural hospitals in Scotland using drones.

The drones are being used in the Argyll & Bute region of Scotland ion a new three month trial in partnership with Vodafone, Skyports, Deloitte and NHS Scotland.

Drones are using Vodafone’s 4G network to transport medical supplies between NHS hospitals and facilities in a remote part of western Scotland.

The drone flights can cover up to 40 miles (64km) at a time, with each drone capable of carrying up to 3kg of medical supplies, such as medicine, COVID-19 testing samples and kits, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The flights, operated by drone specialists Skyports, are the first in the UK to receive approval from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to carry diagnostic specimens.

You can find out more details about these drone flight and how they are being used to deliver medical supplies to remote areas at the link below.

Source Vodafone

