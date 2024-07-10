Don’t Miss These Game-Changing iOS 18 Beta 3 Features

Apple’s latest iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 18 Beta 3, introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements designed to elevate your iPhone experience. This update focuses on refining existing functionalities while introducing new tools to make your interactions more intuitive and engaging. From advancements in stickers and emojis to control center adjustments and dynamic wallpapers, iOS 18 Beta 3 offers a range of improvements that cater to both casual users and power users alike. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on these new features.

One of the standout features in this update is the enhanced sticker and emoji functionality. The emoji keyboard now includes a search option, allowing you to quickly find the perfect sticker to express yourself. Moreover, the inline usage of stickers and emojis in text messages makes your conversations more vibrant and expressive. These additions streamline the process of incorporating visual elements into your communication, making it more fun and engaging.

iOS 18 Beta 3 also brings notable changes to the control center. The flashlight control interface has been revamped, providing a more intuitive way to adjust brightness levels. The blur effect under toggles has been lightened, improving visual clarity and making it easier to navigate the various settings. Additionally, quick access arrows have been introduced, allowing you to swiftly jump to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and AirDrop settings without the need to dig through menus.

Customization options have also received attention in this update. The home screen now features a softer tint for customized icons, giving your device a more personalized and cohesive look. Moreover, the introduction of dynamic wallpapers adds a fresh aesthetic touch to your iPhone. These wallpapers change based on the time of day, providing a visually appealing and dynamic experience.

For health-conscious users, iOS 18 Beta 3 brings new health app widgets to the lock screen. These widgets provide overnight visuals and make your health data more readily accessible at a glance. This addition promotes a greater awareness of your well-being and encourages you to stay on top of your health goals,

The Podcast app has also received notable enhancements. Sharing podcast episodes is now more precise, thanks to the new episode-sharing feature. This allows you to share specific moments or segments of an episode with your friends and family. Furthermore, the app now offers faster search capabilities and expanded playback controls, enhancing your overall listening experience.

For users who rely on the Shortcuts app, iOS 18 Beta 3 introduces new animations and updated text, making the app more visually appealing and user-friendly. Vehicle motion cues with instructional pop-ups have also been added, providing helpful guidance while driving and ensuring a safer experience on the road.

The Settings app has also received updates to improve user control and understanding. A new control center tutorial helps you customize your control center more effectively, allowing you to tailor it to your specific needs. The addition of a separate RCS page under text messaging settings gives you more granular control over your communication preferences. Moreover, detailed battery usage information for updates ensures you have a better understanding of your device’s power consumption.

While iOS 18 Beta 3 introduces a host of improvements and new features, it is important to note that there has been a drop in single-core and multi-core performance scores compared to the previous beta. This indicates the presence of some performance issues that may need to be addressed in future updates. However, the overall user experience remains positive, with the new features and enhancements outweighing the performance concerns for most users.

Key Takeaways:

Enhanced sticker and emoji functionality with search and inline usage

Revamped control center with improved flashlight control and quick access arrows

Softer tint for customized home screen icons and dynamic wallpapers

New health app widgets on the lock screen for easier access to health data

Precise episode sharing and improved playback controls in the Podcast app

Visual enhancements and vehicle motion cues in the Shortcuts app

Control center tutorial and detailed battery usage information in the Settings app

In conclusion, iOS 18 Beta 3 delivers a range of user-centric improvements that aim to enhance the overall iPhone experience. While some performance issues have been noted, the new features and refinements demonstrate Apple’s commitment to providing a polished and intuitive mobile operating system. As users continue to explore and provide feedback, future updates are expected to address any performance concerns and further optimize the iOS 18 experience.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals