DOGEE V10 Dual 5G rugged smartphone launched

DOGEE have launched their latest Android smartphone, the DOGEE V10 Dual 5G and the handset is designed to be a rugged smartphone.

The new DOGEE V10 Dual 5G will retail for $299 in the USA and £220 in the UK, although it will be available alt lower prices with early bird offers until the 28th of August.

The DOOGEE V10 boasts an impressive look with a large 6.39” Dot Display that provides a 720×2560 screen resolution and 16.7 million screen colours to allow for a vibrant display of games, pictures or videos. The screen is super responsive and is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass to ensure it is scratch-resistant. The 90.5% screen-to-body ration allows users to immerse themselves into a borderless visual experience. A rugged smartphone, the V10 is built to withstand any pressures faced. It is IP68 and IP69K rated making it both dustproof and shockproof. In addition, it is drop-proof from a height of 3m even when dropped onto a concrete floor. Those who take their phones on adventure holidays, to the beach or anywhere near water can rest assured that no damage will come to the V10 as it is also water-resistant at a depth of 5m for up to 2 hours. Photos or videos can even be taken whilst underwater as well! Extremely resilient, it is engineered for extreme environments and is also MIL-STD-810G certified.

You can find out more details about the new DOGEE V10 Dual 5G smartphone over at DOGEE website at the link below.

Source DOGEE

