how to use do not disturb on iPhone

Are you overwhelmed with incessant pings and notifications? Fret not! Apple has created a cool feature called Focus made available with the release of iOS 15. Focus is designed to give you back control over your digital life. It’s as if Apple knew just how much we needed a ‘pause button’ for our devices. This guide will provide more information on how to use the Do Not Disturb within Focus on your iPhone.

Understanding the constant need for focus in our digital lives, Apple introduced the innovative ‘Do Not Disturb with Focus’ feature with its iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 versions. This intuitive system provides you with the flexibility to silence interruptions, specifically calls, alerts, and notifications while your device is locked. The addition of custom schedules and permission-based calls further enhance your control over this feature.

Activating Focus on iPhone

Kickstarting the Focus feature is as easy as pie:

Pop into your Settings. Tap on the Focus option.

You’ll find various predefined Focus options such as ‘Do Not Disturb’, ‘Personal’, ‘Sleep’, or ‘Work’. Select one that suits your needs, and then tap ‘Customize Focus’ to make it really yours. In this section, you can play around and make your Focus as unique as you are:

Choose which notifications from people and apps can still reach you, and which ones need a ‘shush’.

Decide if you want your Lock Screen or Home Screen connected.

Schedule this Focus to switch on automatically, or even add Focus filters.

Enable ‘Time Sensitive’ notifications from apps. Even if these apps aren’t on your VIP list, they can still ping you with urgent notifications.

You also have a quick access route to Focus through the Control Center. Simply open it, give the Focus option a long touch, and then pick the Focus mode you’d like to switch on. Voila!

Enable Do Not Disturb on your iPhone

To initiate the Do Not Disturb mode, follow these steps:

Access your Settings Choose the Focus option Select Do Not Disturb

With these straightforward steps, you will notice a crescent moon icon in your status bar and Lock Screen, indicating that Do Not Disturb is in operation.

Moreover, Apple allows for automatic activation of this feature based on time, location, or app usage. This intelligent feature can be found under the ‘Turn on Automatically’ section within the Do Not Disturb settings.

For quick access to this feature, use the Control Center on your device. Simply touch and hold the Focus icon and tap on Do Not Disturb.

Personalized Do Not Disturb settings

Customizing the Do Not Disturb settings is an effective way to enhance focus and productivity. To adjust these settings:

Navigate to Settings Select Focus Tap on Do Not Disturb

Here, you have the liberty to choose which notifications from individuals or applications are permitted or silenced, connect your Lock Screen or Home Screen, set this Focus to activate automatically, and include Focus filters.

The introduction of Focus in iOS 15 provides an in-depth level of customization, allowing you to filter notifications based on your chosen parameters. This could mean allowing urgent work emails to bypass the Do Not Disturb setting, or ensuring that only calls from select contacts come through when the setting is active.

“With iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 or later, Focus lets you stay in the moment when you need to concentrate or step away from your device. You can customize Focus settings and choose when you want to receive alerts and notifications, while letting other people and apps know when you’re busy.” In-depth information regarding iOS 15’s Do Not Disturb feature can be found at the Apple Support Site.

Overall, the Do Not Disturb feature in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, when utilized effectively, can create an optimal balance between connectivity and productivity, a much-needed aspect in our digitally-driven lives.



